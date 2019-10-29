Police say watch out for drivers on Halloween night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you plan on going trick or treating, police say make sure you and your kids are visible for drivers.
Mothers Sarah Kluesner and Ruby Morton said on Halloween night they will be keeping a close eye out for their kids and drivers.
“We live in a pretty safe neighborhood, but you can never be to careful with drivers and people who are from outside of your neighborhood,” said Kluesner.
"My biggest concerns about Halloween night is all the different traffic going around it's not just families out," said Morton.
Morton said she especially has to watch her toddler.
"I have a two-year-old that goes with me so for the most part we either just hold hands and if she's refusing to hold hands, I have a little risk leash," Morton said.
Lieutenant Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department said it’s important to make sure you and your child are visible. According to AAA in 2017, more than half of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occurred with the pedestrian outside of a marked crosswalk.
"If there's kids that are on the side of the road or them with their parent their very unpredictable of what their going to do," he said.
“There’s always somebody going so fast," Morton added.
Brock said pedestrians need to communicate with drivers when crossing the street.
“Make sure you make eye contact with the driver,” he said.
Brock said it’s helpful to use reflective tape or glow sticks so drivers can see the pedestrians. He also recommended using face paint instead of a mask.
“With the mask sometimes they’re a little cumbersome they may block your field vision,” he said.
Kluesner said she’ll have a talk with her kids before leaving the house.
"Be careful same rules apply always look both ways when you cross the street," Kluesner said.
According to AAA, one-fourth of all pedestrian deaths ranging from ages five through 14 occurred in the four days leading up to Halloween in 2017.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.