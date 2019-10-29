Police make arrest in convenience store burglary investigation

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - An arrest has been made in a convenience store burglary case in Puxico, Missouri.
The Grab N Go store, formally known as the Southeast Co-Op, was broken into on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Puxico Police report they arrested Alexis Mallery, of the Annapolis area, after their investigation into the burglary.
Mallery was charged with burglary second degree and property damage first degree.
Mallery is being held in the Stoddard County Jail on $2,500 bond.
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.