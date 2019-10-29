The People’s Shelter opens earlier than it ever has

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are supposed to drop this weekend and The People’s Shelter has decided to open its doors starting on Friday.
“How do we say people don’t deserve to be warm and safe and loved,” said Renita Green, leader of The People’s Shelter.
Green said she doesn’t really know what to expect this weekend.
“This year several of our guys who we typically would be serving at the center have moved into permanent house, so that’s exciting. And then some of them have died which is not exciting. So, I’m not sure how many we will have,” said Green.
She said the community can help out by bringing in much needed supplies.
“We always could use toilet paper, paper towels, plates cups, coffee cups, coffee, we go through a lot of coffee,” said Green.
The People’s Shelter isn’t the only place getting ready, The Salvation Army is holding a Coats for Kids drive on Friday at Schnucks.
“We collect coats from all sizes, shapes as long as they are gently used or brand new, we will take them. We hang them up, we get the sorted and ready for kids and family to come in during our Thanksgiving Day meal to get a free coat,” said Matt DeGonia, corps officer at The Salvation Army.
DeGonia said having this drive can help families save money for other necessities.
“We live in an area that’s pretty impoverish so families sometimes it’s hard to make ends meet. So, doing things like being able to get a new coat for your kiddo or new coat for yourself maybe helps pay the bills that month or maybe helps make sure you have enough food on the table cause you know you don’t have to go out and buy a new winter coat for your kid,” he said.
The People’s Shelter will open its doors at 7 p.m. at the St. James Ame Church. The Coats for Kids drive will go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
