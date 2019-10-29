Paducah, Ky. man accused of stealing laptop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a laptop from a renovated building.
Greg L. Birchem, 55, was arrested on Monday, October 28 on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Police say a woman called them at 5:41 p.m. and said she walked out of her shop on North 6th Street to talk with a friend, and a man walked into the shop. She said she went inside and asked if she could help the man, but he turned around and left.
A few minutes later, the woman said she discovered her laptop missing.
The man, described as an older man with two or three bookbags and wearing a long coat, was spotted by a police sergeant just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Park Avenue.
The man was detained and asked about the incident on North 6th Street. Police say he admitted to entering the building.
They say he took the computer from one of his bags and gave it to officers.
The, identified as Greg L. Birchem, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.