Missing Silver Advisory issued for St. Louis County man with possible Dementia

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missing Silver Advisory has been issued for an 84-year-old North St. Louis County man.
St. Louis County Police said Donald Seay was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive in the St. Charles area around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Seay’s family says he’s easily confused when driving after dark.
Police said he may suffer from Dementia.
He was last seen driving a 2003 tan, 4-door Mercury Grand Marquis with Missouri license plates: VA5R9X.
If you see him, his vehicle, or have information of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 636-529-8210.
