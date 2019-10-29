Missing Silver Advisory issued for St. Louis County man with possible Dementia

Donald Seay’s family says he’s easily confused when driving after dark. (Source: St. Louis County Police)
By Jasmine Adams | October 29, 2019 at 5:07 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:08 AM

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missing Silver Advisory has been issued for an 84-year-old North St. Louis County man.

St. Louis County Police said Donald Seay was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive in the St. Charles area around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Seay’s family says he’s easily confused when driving after dark.

Police said he may suffer from Dementia.

He was last seen driving a 2003 tan, 4-door Mercury Grand Marquis with Missouri license plates: VA5R9X.

If you see him, his vehicle, or have information of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 636-529-8210.

