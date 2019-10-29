Keynote speaker announced for Southeast’s King Dinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced its keynote speaker for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on January 29.
Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author will present the keynote address at the Show Me Center.
The theme for the dinner will be “Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream.”
Dinner tickets are $20 each or $160 for a table of eight. They go on sale on Nov. 1 at the Southeast Bookstore at 388 N. Henderson.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 with the dinner scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
According to the University, 100 free dinner tickets for students only will be available in the Center for Student Involvement in the University Center. Additional students tickets are $5 each.
You can click here for more information, email mlkcommittee@semo.edu or call 573-651-2626.
Professor Davis is the author of 10 books and has lectured throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. She draws upon her own experiences in the early ’70s as a person who spent 18 months on trial and in jail after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.”
She is a founding member of Critical Resistance, a national organization dedicated to the dismantling of the prison industrial complex. Internationally, she is affiliated with Sisters Inside, an abolitionist organization based in Queensland, Australia, that works in solidarity with women in prison.
