IL lawmakers discuss remedies for pharmacy safety

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On Monday, Oct. 28 Illinois lawmakers passed Amendment 1 of the task force recommended pharmaceuticals safety recommendations.
The Illinois Collaborative Task Force was created to examine the safety of pharmacy practices in Illinois. A part of their recommended that pharmacists be required to take breaks and a lunch, also that they be given fewer tasks that distract them from dispensing medications, and that they get enough time to review patients’ drug histories.
In 2016, Chicago Tribune released a investigative report that found that 52% of 255 Chicago-area pharmacies failed to warn customers about combinations of drugs that could cause harm or death.
Ben Calcaterra is the pharmacist in charge at a family owned pharmacy in Herrin.
“The safety of a patient and the prescription that we are filling is paramount,” said Calcaterra.
Calcaterra was alarmed at the report. “It’s definitely shocking that pharmacy’s are unable to provide the service that our patients demand and deserve.”
“We should have plenty of time to stop what we are doing and counsel a patient. However, with the financial burdens that we are having from PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Manager) from insurance companies not paying us for the products that we serve. It’s really put a hurt on being able to staff a pharmacy correctly with the best employees that we possibly can,"Calcaterra said.
Logan Primary Pharmacy has safety checks for his clients. Calcaterra said, "We now require drivers license to be scanned to make sure the right patients walking out the door with the medicine.
The recommendations are drafted into a bill that could be considered with the Legislature this week.
“Our hope is that pharmacist are given the ability to take care of our patients adequately. And our patients will be able to walk in a pharmacy and know they are being taken care of appropriately and safely,” Calcaterra said.
Legislators will discuss the pharmaceutical safety recommendations in the house for its second and third reading.
