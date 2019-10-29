Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold 2nd annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Dollar General Stores will host the Second Annual Cram the Cruiser event throughout November. (Source: walb)
By Amber Ruch | October 29, 2019 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:03 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Dollar General Stores will host the Second Annual Cram the Cruiser event throughout November.

They will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, cleaning supplies, paper products and food items for the Mayfield Lighthouse and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

A marked sheriff’s office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General locations on the following days and will be unlocked during the business hours of that store:

  • Symsonia - November 1-3
  • 212 KY 131 - November 4-6
  • Farmington - November 7-9
  • 1515 West Broadway - November 10-12
  • Charles Drive - November 13-15
  • 3854 SR 45 North - November 16-18
  • 920 Paducah Road - November 19-21
  • Fancy Farm - November 22-24
  • Wingo - November 25-27
  • Lynnville - November 28-30

Some non-perishable food items include canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers.

Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line, the Community Christmas Connection and the Mayfield Lighthouse.

