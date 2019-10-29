Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold 2nd annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Dollar General Stores will host the Second Annual Cram the Cruiser event throughout November.
They will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, cleaning supplies, paper products and food items for the Mayfield Lighthouse and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.
A marked sheriff’s office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General locations on the following days and will be unlocked during the business hours of that store:
- Symsonia - November 1-3
- 212 KY 131 - November 4-6
- Farmington - November 7-9
- 1515 West Broadway - November 10-12
- Charles Drive - November 13-15
- 3854 SR 45 North - November 16-18
- 920 Paducah Road - November 19-21
- Fancy Farm - November 22-24
- Wingo - November 25-27
- Lynnville - November 28-30
Some non-perishable food items include canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers.
Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line, the Community Christmas Connection and the Mayfield Lighthouse.
