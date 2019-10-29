First flu death reported in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting the first flu death in Arkansas this flu season.
As of Oct. 29, one influenza-related death has been reported in Arkansas this flu season. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a total of two pediatric deaths nationwide this season.
There were 120 Arkansans who died during the last flu season.
While the state’s first flu death was reported, the flu activity in the state of Arkansas remains “sporadic,” according to the CDC.
The ADH said since Sept. 29, 482 positive influenza tests have been reported to its online database. State health officials reported there were over 110 positive tests during the past week.
There have been no nursing homes in Arkansas to report an influenza outbreak.
So far in 2019, of the positive flu tests, 72% were influenza A, and 28% were influenza B.
You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season by clicking here.
