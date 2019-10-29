Federal judge blocks Alabama’s tough abortion law

Federal judge blocks Alabama’s tough abortion law
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law that calls for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for an abortion provider. (Source: Gray News)
October 29, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:22 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider.

Alabama legislators approved the measure this year, hoping to mount a court challenge to abortion rights. Abortion providers sued to stop the law from going into effect next month.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.