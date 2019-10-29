Cloudy and Mild Morning

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Heartland is helping keep temperatures in the 50s this morning. A cold front is draped just off to our northwest. This could bring in an isolated shower or mist during the early morning, but mainly everyone looks to stay dry. Temperatures will not chance very much due to the front and clouds today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s north to near 60 south.
Late tonight, rain will start to move in as well as storms for Wednesday. There is a chance for a strong/severe storm due to strong winds across southeastern portions of the Heartland come the first half of Wednesday. Rain will continue into the first half of Thursday, Halloween. Rain total amounts could range from 1-2.5” with the heaviest totals in our southeastern counties.
When kids will be Trick-Or-Treating on Thursday night, it will be very cold and breezy. Possible wind chill values in the upper 20s to low 30s.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.