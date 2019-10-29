Cape Girardeau, Mo. man sentenced to 15 years for firearm charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of firearm charges.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Barrett Swan, 35, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was sentenced to 15 years in prison on two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from an Aug. 1, 2018 arrest when a vehicle was stopped in Florissant, Missouri at 3:21 a.m. Swan was a passenger in the vehicle. Police found a handgun on Swan’s person and ran a background check on him revealing an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
That warrant came from a May 26, 2018 shots fired call in Cape Girardeau, Mo. where Swan had driven off, reaching a speed of 90 miles per hour on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. An officer tried to stop him, but Swan did not slow down and lost control, hitting a parked car.
Authorities say Swan tried to run away and hide. The officer found him and took him into custody. A handgun was also found in Swan’s vehicle.
Swan had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Due to these prior convictions, Swan was treated as an armed career criminal.
This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Florissant Police Department and ATF.
