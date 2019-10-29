Bollinger Co. museum to commemorate Heartland WWII veterans

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will commemorate Heartland World War II veterans on Saturday, November 9.
The event starts at 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 209 Mayfield Dr. in Marble Hill.
Charlie Hutchings will speak about the weapons of World War II on display in the museum’s WWII exhibit. After that, WWII veterans from the area will tell their experiences and memories from the war.
The public is invited to share their family experiences. The museum ask that you feel free to share any stories, letters, pictures, heirlooms or other items of interest you would like to bring with you.
Regular admission to the museum will apply.
The museum will be open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, you can call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.
