6-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger; Silver Alert issued

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger, according to New Haven police.
Leila Veney was last seen in New Haven, Indiana, located 133 miles northwest of Indianapolis, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Leila is described as being 4′ tall and weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.
Police believe Leila might be with Leon Veney, 34. He is described as being 6’9’’ tall and weighing 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Leon Veney may be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080 or 911.
