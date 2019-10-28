What you need to know Oct. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 28.
Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry.
Another system could move into the area and affect your Halloween.
Cool temperatures will move in quickly next week well below average in the 50s.
Morning lows may even reach subfreezing temperatures by the end of next week.
Have the winter clothes out and ready to use!
A Family Dollar store in Cape Girardeau has been robbed for the second time.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi and car crash on Interstate 69.
More than 200 people came out for the Ugly Quilt Project at the St. Vincent De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau.
The sixth annual Pumpkin Palooza event kicked off at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
Some people in one Colorado neighborhood say a man has been using a drone to spy on them.
An off-duty officer thought his home had been broken into and shot the intruder, who turned out to be his son.
