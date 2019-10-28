Southeast Missouri State and VFW Post 3838 will host ‘Preserving Local Veterans’ History’ Event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This Veteran’s Day, Special Collections & Archives in Southeast Missouri State University’s Kent Library and the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 will host a “Preserving Local Veterans’ History” event.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The event is free and open to all area veterans.
Veterans are invited to visit with Southeast Missouri State University historians and archivists about the best way to preserve their service-related documents and memorabilia, such as discharge documents, uniforms, letters to and from home, photographs and local souvenirs collected while abroad.
A digital scanner and Southeast staff will be on hand to digitize military records and documents for veterans. Portable USB flash drives will be provided at no cost for saving scanned documents.
An oral history station also will be available so veterans can talk about their military service experiences. With veterans’ permission, their oral histories can also be preserved in Special Collections & Archives and made accessible to families, students and researchers.
“Special Collections & Archives continues to strengthen our southeast Missouri military service collections, documenting the sacrifices veterans and their families have made and the stories they have to tell,” said Roxanne Dunn, director of Special Collections & Archives. “We are very excited to offer our service to our area veterans to help them document this important part of their lives.”
Dunn said Southeast’s Special Collections & Archives is pleased to offer this outreach event to extend its mission this upcoming Veterans Day as it continues to acquire, preserve and make accessible materials that document the historical, literary and cultural experiences of southeast Missouri and University history.
