Semi crashed into car on interstate 69

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At around 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi and car crash on Interstate 69.
The crash was near the 29 mile marker, between the Twin Hill Road overpass and the KY 301 overpass, about 5 miles north of Mayfield.
The driver of the car, 22-year-old Lasha Britten of Houston, Texas, was headed north on Interstate 69. She was driving slowly because her car was having mechanical issues.
She had her emergency flashers turned on.
52-year-old Rodney Goodwin of Paducah, was also headed north on Interstate 69. He was driving a 2019 Freight-liner semi truck and trailer.
Goodwin came up behind Britten, he did not realize that she was driving slowly.
Goodwin tried to avoid crashing into Britten, but was unable to do so.
The front of the semi hit the rear of Britten’s Nissan, then the semi truck drove over the top of the rear of Britten’s car.
Britten’s car was forced off of the roadway, in to the grassy area of the shoulder.
Goodwin was able stop his semi on the shoulder.
Britten was transported from the scene to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She has non-life threatening injuries.
Goodwin was not injured.
Both lanes of northbound Interstate 69 were shut down for about half an hour, and one lane was closed until approximately 7:00 PM, until the road could be cleared.
Both vehicles were inoperable, and has to be removed by local tow companies.
Deputy Brendan Weldon is investigating the collision. He was assisted by Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeremy Prince, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways.
The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank other motorists who stopped to render aid at the scene before first responders arrived.
