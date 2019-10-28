The Safe House for Woman is educating kids at a young age about Domestic Violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - National Domestic Violence Month is wrapping up and the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, Mo. wants kids to know all the red flags of domestic violence.
“Unfortunately dating abuse is starting as young as sixth grade,” said Safe House educator Dakota Deering.
During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Deering teaches a safe-dates course to middle and high schools.
"The goal is teaching them what healthy relationships like and how to avoid dating abuse," Deering said.
According to the Resource center on Domestic Violence, between 3.3 to 10 million children are exposed to adult domestic violence.
“Kids, they think a lot of this normal, because it is what you see on TV or it’s what they’ve seen in their own household,” Deering said.
Kelly Middle School counselor Janine Mayberry said this course makes it easier to talk to students.
“I actually had a student who was in a situation that wasn’t good for her and we talked and she cried and I said ‘Do remember when Ms. Dakota was here?’” she said.
Deering said, the red flags are physical abuse, isolation, and being controlling.
“A lot of them will ask questions like ‘I have a friend going through this,' and ‘What should I do?’”
Eighth-grader, Kayden Mayberry said, it’s better he learned about it now.
“In the future, we’d know if it is an unhealthy relationship for us or if someone else is in a bad relationship, we can help,” Mayberry said.
“Many students are afraid to talk to their parents, so learning at school helps,” Deering explained.
“I do think to cut those numbers down, the education is where it starts because you can only work out of what you been given,” she said.
If you would like to learn more about the warning signs or have this session at your school contact the Safe House for Women at (573) 335-7745.
