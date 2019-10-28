Rain moving back in by mid week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with stubborn low level clouds today keeping the temperatures down in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These clouds will be hanging around for a while the way it looks right now. Temperatures this evening will not fall very fast thanks to these clouds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s northwest to lower 50s south.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in our northwestern counties. Highs will range from near 50 northwest to near 60 southeast.
We have rain on the way for the middle of the week and much colder temperatures as well. Right now it appears the rain will move out before Thursday evening but Wind Chills will likely be down in the 20s for all the Trick-Or-Treaters.
