Man wanted, considered armed and dangerous after armed home invasion in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man is wanted by Jefferson County officials.
Deputies said Jeremy Brock, 20, is a suspect in an armed home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 25.
He is wanted on a $500,000 warrant charging him with home invasion.
Deputies said if you see Brock, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials said Brock was identified as one of multiple suspects.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to a home on the 500 block of N. Main Street in Woodlawn, Ill around 1 a.m.
They said a report came in about an armed home invasion with shots fired and one person injured.
Deputies arrived to find a 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Emergency crews took the victim to a St. Louis area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office said they worked the case most of Friday morning and through the weekend.
Anyone with information about Brock’s whereabouts, or anything else regarding this case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (618)244-8004 or Crimestoppers at (618)242-8477 (TIPS).
