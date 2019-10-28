Man thrown from vehicle after hitting a ditch in Mississippi Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | October 28, 2019 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:14 AM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said one man has serious injuries after a crash on Sunday Oct. 27.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Interstate 57 heading south at mile maker 3.6.

Officials said 60-year-old Ocampo R. Amado of Danvielle, Illinois was headed south in a 1990 Ford Ranger.

Amado struck a ditch after running off the road way.

Officials said he was thrown from the vehicle and had to be taken to an area hospital.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

