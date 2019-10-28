Kan. man sentenced to 9 years on charges related to shooting of Carbondale, Ill. officer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kansas man was sentenced to prison on charges related to the shooting of a Carbondale officer in July 2016.
Matthew D. Manley, 28, of Wichita, Kan., was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On October 28, Manley entered a negotiated plea of guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis between November 2014 and August 2, 2016. As part of the plea, he agreed to cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of the case.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney, Manley admitted that he, along with others, conspired to possess with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis in Jackson and Williamson Counties during Nov. 2014 through Aug., 2, 2016.
He also admitted that in July 2016, he and other co-conspirators went to Carbondale, Ill. “to collect a debt" from a previous deal. While there, shots were fired in the area of they 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Ave. in Carbondale. Police who were patrolling the area heard the shots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.
During the chase, 24-year-old Alex Karcher, of Salina, Kan., fired a gun seven times at the pursuing police car as they traveled on Dillinger Road north of Carbondale.
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Manley was not in the car that was being chased by the Carbondale officers and did not shoot a gun during the incident, nor before the chase.
In November 2018, Karcher was sentenced to 27.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a three-year period of mandatory release. He was also sentenced to serve 30 months of conditional discharge following his release from prison.
The investigation, which is ongoing, was conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Police Department, the Metro-East Forensic Lab, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Salina Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr was responsible for the prosecution.
