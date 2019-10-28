Hundred of volunteers make bedrolls for homeless in southeast MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than two hundred people came out for the Ugly Quilt Project at the St. Vincent De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau this weekend to help make quilts for the homeless in southeast Missouri and St. Louis.
The goal for this weekend is to make over 250 quilts, also called bedrolls, and 600 for the year.
These bedrolls will be distributed to organizations and individuals all across the area to prepare for the colder temperatures.
The volunteers here don't waste any fabric as every piece is added together to make a full quilt.
We talked with several people that say they help out because they feel it's important to help those in need.
"By doing this, I think we are helping them at least get something so they don't have to buy that and can focus on other things that are more important like food or a place to stay."
Frances Roe said it's important to know that anyone can become homeless at any given moment.
"We never know," Roe said. "If we lose our home or something like that. A lot of people with being on social security and not having enough money to barely live through the month, if they lose their home, where do they go?"
Hannah Talley said it is great to see so many people that wanted to make these quilts and help out others.
"Everyone should do service," Talley said. "God said do service so that's why we are here. It's good to be together with people and do this for other people."
In 1995, one woman started this by collected enough fabric to sew together the first quilt. Then it became an organized event in 1996 and has grown since.
The quilts are collected year round and stored until able people are able to piece them together to make a complete bedroll.
Fabric donations are collected through the St. Vincent de Paul parish throughout the year.
