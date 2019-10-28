A gloomy start to the work week

It’s a cloudy start to your Monday, with a little scattered drizzle possible as well. Temperatures won’t move much through the morning hours, thanks to lots of clouds. There is a chance a few of us could see a little bit of sunshine late this afternoon, but most of us will stay overcast through much of the day. Highs today will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We are watching for a small chance of a few showers on Tuesday, but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday and Thursday.