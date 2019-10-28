Expanded automotive program coming to Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - During the 2020 Spring Semester at Shawnee Community College, the Automotive/Diesel Technology Program will be expanded.
College officials said the board of trustees recently voted to hire Jared English as the full-time instructor.
English will be able to take on more students and the program will have more hours of availability.
This will allow the public with opportunities to utilize the automotive shop for light maintenance and repair.
English said the expansion will give people interested in the field of automotive/diesel technology a chance to find jobs in the area.
“I am excited to recruit students for the upcoming semester. We are looking forward to enrollment beginning November 4th and the opportunity to speak with interested students about our program.” English said.
With this program, college officials said students can will receive hands-on training opportunities with instruction by an ASE Master Technician.
Shawnee Community College also offers “quick to work” programs.
These allow people in the community who have been displaced to are considering a new career to find assistance in a new area of work.
For more information regarding the automotive program at Shawnee Community College, contact Jared English at 1-618-634-3318 or email jarede@shawneecc.edu
