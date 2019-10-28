Earthquakes recorded in parts of Tenn., Ill.

The quake hit on Oct. 27 in Wayne Co., Ill. (Source: United States Geological Survey)
By Jasmine Adams | October 28, 2019 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:02 AM

(KFVS) - Earthquakes have recently rattled parts of Tennessee and Illinois according to officials with the United States Geological Survey.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded in Lake County, Tenn.

The quake was nearest to Ridgley, Tennessee. (Source: United States Geological Survey)
This was just outside of Ridgley at 8:09 a.m.

Another quake, measuring in at 2.5 magnitude, was recorded in Wayne County, Illinois.

It happened on Oct. 27 around 9:41 a.m.

According to officials, three people claim to have felt this earthquake near Mt. Vernon.

