Earthquakes recorded in parts of Tenn., Ill.

(KFVS) - Earthquakes have recently rattled parts of Tennessee and Illinois according to officials with the United States Geological Survey.
On Sunday, Oct. 27 a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded in Lake County, Tenn.
This was just outside of Ridgley at 8:09 a.m.
Another quake, measuring in at 2.5 magnitude, was recorded in Wayne County, Illinois.
It happened on Oct. 27 around 9:41 a.m.
According to officials, three people claim to have felt this earthquake near Mt. Vernon.
