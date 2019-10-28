Don’t forget to check for new hours at Jackson Recycling Center

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - People living in Jackson, Missouri may want to note the change in hours at the Jackson Recycling Center.
On Nov. 2 the center begins its fall and winter hours of operation.
City officials said the center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Saturday, business hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new schedule continues through March of 2020.
The center is located at 508 Sawyer Lane.
You can bring cardboard, newspaper, magazines/catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, some types of glass and plastic containers, aluminum cans, tin/steel cans, small metal and electronic waste.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300; or visit us online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
