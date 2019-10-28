Carbondale man sentenced for drug, weapons charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for charges he initially received in 2015.
Ronald G. McConnell, 35 was found guilty on one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of less than 100 grams of cannabis on July 21 after a two-day jury trial in Jackson County, Ill.
He was sentenced on. Friday, Oct. 25 to two years in the department of corrections for the weapons charge followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He received a sentence of 160 days in the Jackson County Jail for the possession of cannabis. He will serve those sentence at the same time.
McConnell’s sentencing coming after an incident in December of 2015.
Carbondale police were called to East Part Street for a report of a man with a gun involved in what looked like a drug transaction.
Police were told the driver was waving a handgun around while passing bags and money back and forth with the passenger.
McConnell was later identified as the driver.
He was found with $630 in cash. Officers also found a loaded Colt 1911, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a bag with 38 grams of cannabis under the driver’s seat where McConnell was sitting.
