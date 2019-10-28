Act of kindness from Perry County, Mo. deputy gets attention on Facebook

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A teddy bear, free dinner and a quick trip to the convenience store made for a great interaction between a local woman and a police officer.
ChyAnne Bartoe went to Facebook after a simple act of kindness from a Perry County deputy who not only made her day but her kids too.
“It always makes a day better no matter what you’re going through,” said Cody Kopplin, Perry County deputy.
Kopplin just started his shift when he was waved over at Rhodes gas station.
“He ended up leaving so I had kind of waved him down asking if he could stand by my car, so I didn’t have to unbuckle them and get all that out,” said Bartoe, mother.
Bartoe didn’t expect anything more to happen.
“He ended up asking if they could give them gifts, so he gave them teddy bears,” she said.
Bartoe didn’t catch his name but went to Facebook to say thank you to the officer.
“I basically told them I didn’t want to interact with him individually and I didn’t want to get his number and I didn’t want to bombard him with anything. I just wanted to get a gift certificate and bring it here,” she said.
But ironically, she saw him again before figuring out who he was.
“Next thing I knew, he had walked into my work the next day or maybe it was even the same night and I saw him and I told the waitress ‘that’s the guy, don’t let him pay for his supper.’ And so, I ended up paying for him.” said Bartoe
Kopplin says it’s amazing how paying it forward can travel.
“I just thought it was cool, you know, one small good deed led to another good deed which I hope leads to other good deeds in the future,” he said.
Kopplin said overall it’s hard to give a stuffed animal to every child, but when he does he sends a positive message.
“I tend to give them out whenever I do meet a child just to kind of brighten up their day and kind of put a more positive outlook on law enforcement,” he said.
Bartoe said the early interaction with police officers is just what kids need.
“I want my kids to know that they can always respect cops, that they can go to them not to be scared,” she said.
Kopplin said he loves being able to give stuff animals out to the kids he meets. He said the Perry County Sheriff’s Department accepts stuffed animal donations all the time.
