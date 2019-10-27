Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in McCracken County, Ky.

Marcia Doublin (Source: - McCracken County Jail)
By Kyle Hinton | October 27, 2019 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 9:58 AM

McCracken County, Ky. (KFVS) - One person has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on Oct. 27.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Marcia Doublin, 44, of Paducah, Ky. was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy suspected the presence of a controlled substance.

A search revealed methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.

Doublin was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

