Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in McCracken County, Ky.

McCracken County, Ky. (KFVS) - One person has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on Oct. 27.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Marcia Doublin, 44, of Paducah, Ky. was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy suspected the presence of a controlled substance.
A search revealed methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Doublin was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.