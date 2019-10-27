McCracken man arrested on 8 charges and 4 warrants

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Oct. 27, 2019, after a short chase, Anthony Lynn was arrested and charged on eight different counts. He also already had four warrants in place.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Leiberman Street.
Lynn, the 32-year-old dirver, refused to stop, he turned the corner, jumped from the truck and ran away towards Irvin Cobb.
McCracken deputies and Paducah City police arrived on scene to help find Lynn.
Lynn was seen entering the nearby Lowes on Irvin Cobb, police personal chased him.
Lynn Ran out of Lowes by an emergency exit back door, tripped the audible alarm, scaled the fence at the rear of the store, then ran out into the woods behind Kroger on Irvin Cobb.
Police caught up to Lynn and arrested him in the woods. There was no further incidents.
In Lynn’s possession police found suspected methamphetamine, more was found inside of his tuck.
Lynn was charged with:
- No registration plate
- No registration receipt
- Fleeing and evading in vehicle 2nd degree
- Fleeing and evading on foot 1st degree
- Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree (Meth)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Prescription controlled substance not in proper container
Lynn had two warrants from McCracken County, for contempt of court for failure to appear, and bail jumping a bond of $10,000.00.
One warrant from Ballard County for contempt of court
One warrant from Carlisle County for non payment of court costs/fees/fines
Deputy Tom Starks is the lead investigator on this case.
