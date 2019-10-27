Inmate at McCracken County Jail hides phone in groin

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - Earlier this week McCraken County Sheriff’s Dept and McCracken County Jail had a joint investigation to find contraband being brought into the jail.
During that investigation it was discovered that a cell phone had been brought in.
On Oct. 24, 2019, Jail Staff recieved a tip on a possible cell that a cell phone could be in.
Jail Staff searched the cell manually, then began running all inmates through a body scanner.
Corporal Laurie Sullenger looked at the xrays and saw that a inmate, Joerin Casey, had an object in the area of his groin.
A search of Casey revealed a cell phone and charger in his groin area.
Since the body scanner was installed in May 2019, it has helped find drugs and other contraband.
