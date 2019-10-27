First Alert: Foggy start to a warmer Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog has impacted most of the Heartland this morning.
After the fog moves, it will be a beautiful day with a lot of sun. Temperatures will start off a bit cooler but will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon.
Tonight we will see patchy fog again with lows in the 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry, but another system could move into the area and affect your Halloween.
Cool temperatures will move in quickly next week well below average in the 50s.
Morning lows may even reach subfreezing temperatures by the end of next week, so have the winter clothes out and ready to use!
