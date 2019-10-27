Cool and Foggy Morning

Patchy to dense fog across the Heartland will be the largest impact if you are heading out early. Temperatures will start off a bit cooler in the 40s, but they will warm up during the afternoon into the mid to upper 60s. It will be a beautiful day with lots of sun.
Tonight, temperatures will stay in the 40s and patchy to dense fog is possible again Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday are looking to stay mainly dry. However, another system moves in mid-week that will bring more rain that may impact your Halloween. Cool temperatures will move in quickly next week well below average in the 50s. Morning lows may even reach subfreezing temperatures by the end of next week so have the winter clothes out and ready to use!
-Lisa
