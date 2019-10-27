Areas of fog will likely develop tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. After a foggy start to our day we are enjoying lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This evening will start off clear with temperatures falling after sunset. We will likely see areas of dense fog again tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Monday will start off with areas of dense fog. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.
Rain chance will increase again towards the middle of the week. Right now, it appears the rain will move out of the area by Halloween night. Temperatures will be dropping significantly by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.