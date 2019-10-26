A Soggy and Cool Day

Advisories Today:
1) Wind Advisory until 7PM for eastern counties with sustained winds 15-25MPH and gusts as high as 40mph.
2) Flash Flood Watch until 1PM for most of the Heartland that will see 3-4 inches of rain in a short period of time. This can lead to flash flooding.
A rainy start and cooler temps will lead to an unpleasant morning. Moderate to heavy rain looks to continue all morning and into the early afternoon. Rain will start to become scattered and light during the mid afternoon. We will have to monitor flooding situations across the Heartland as heavy rain will be falling over a short period of time. High temperatures today will be in the low 50s north to mid 60s south.
Sunday is looking to be a wonderful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!
-Lisa
