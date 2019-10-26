SEMO Homecoming Parade canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Parade on October 26 is canceled.
A statement from the university said, “We recognize and appreciate the work all of our participants did to prepare for this event, but ultimately, for the sake of our spectators and community, feel we must cancel due to heavy rain and wind.”
The Alumni and Donuts event will still continue as regularly scheduled. The Alumni Tailgate will be postponed until November 9.
The Homecoming football game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 26 at Houck Stadium.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.