Rain Moving Out

A wind advisory is still in place until 7PM for eastern counties with sustained winds 15-25MPH and gusts as high as 40mph. Gusty winds will stay around this afternoon and should start to decrease overnight. Luckily the rain is starting to lighten up, but we will still have to monitor areas that could have flooding. If you have plans this evening, only scattered light rain can be expected with cloudy skies. After midnight, clouds will decrease allowing temperatures to drop into the low 40s.
Sunday morning, we will be monitoring fog that will likely develop, but once temperatures start warming up the fog will lift mid-morning. It is looking to be a nice day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Another frontal system moves in next week right before Halloween bringing more rain and a shot of very cold air. Right now, Halloween is looking to be chilling as temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon. You may want to pull out the winter gear, morning low temps are forecasted below freezing near the end of the week.
-Lisa
