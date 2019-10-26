Rain Moving Out

A wind advisory is still in place until 7PM for eastern counties with sustained winds 15-25MPH and gusts as high as 40mph. Gusty winds will stay around this afternoon and should start to decrease overnight. Luckily the rain is starting to lighten up, but we will still have to monitor areas that could have flooding. If you have plans this evening, only scattered light rain can be expected with cloudy skies. After midnight, clouds will decrease allowing temperatures to drop into the low 40s.