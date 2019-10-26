Flash flooding leading to water over road on several roads in Perry County, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Flash flooding is taking over several highways and major streets in Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Perryville Police Department has closed off S. Main Street just before that Cinque Hommes Bridge due to water covering the bridge.
There are also several county roads and highways with water over the road.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the South Highway 61 Bridge at Old Appleton has been reduced to one lane due to water over the bridge.
Water was also spotted over the road on the southbound lane of Highway B.
