Vaping-related death reported in west Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health says a person in West Tennessee died from a vaping-related illness.
It's the second death connected to vaping in the state.
Across the country, 34 deaths have been attributed to the illness in 24 states.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 100 new cases of the vaping-related illness.
Health officials say all of the patients in the most recent outbreak had a history of using e-cigarette products, and most of them also reported using products that contain THC.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and for the first time, vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted.
Officials say they cannot accept devices with lithium ion batteries, so those should be removed before dropoff or taken to stores that recycle those types of batteries.
Click here to find a local place to participate in the drug take back.
