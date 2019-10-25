3 rural Heartland hospitals to receive federal technical assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Three rural Heartland hospitals have been selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development – Technical Assistance Program (DRCHSD).
Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and the Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta in southern Illinois and the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve in southeast Missouri will be receiving the federal assistance.
According to DRCHSD, each hospital will be provided with intensive technical assistance.
The focus will be on improving financial operations, enhancing coordination of care, implementing services like telehealth and workforce recruitment and retention.
Currently, Marshall Browning Hospital, Sparta Community Hospital and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital are considered critical access facilities. Each have 25 beds.
The chairman of the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) said the participation of the three hospitals in the program will improve access and overall heath care services in rural communities.
Congressman Mike Bost echoes the DRA’s comments.
“Access to quality health care services shouldn’t be dependent on where you live,” said Bost. “Participating in this program will allow the Marshall Browning Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital to continue to provide Randolph and Perry counties with critical, quality care. I look forward to working more with the Delta Regional Authority to build public-private partnerships and improve the lives of Southern Illinoisans.”
The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000.
The program was designed to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives.
The DRA operates in 252 counties and parishes in eight states.
