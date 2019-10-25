Perry County, Mo. road reopened after 2 vehicles removed from creek

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A road in Perry County, Missouri was closed on Friday, Oct. 25 after two vehicles ended up in a creek.
According to an alert from Perry County Emergency Management, Schindler Rd., near Burnout Bridge, was closed so crews could remove two vehicles from a nearby creek.
Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said someone parked off the road to go fishing in the creek and the vehicle got stuck. When they called a friend to come help, that vehicle also got stuck.
A tow truck was able to free both vehicles.
This was south of Perryville.
