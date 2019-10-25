Rain expected for Homecoming Parade at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With rain in forecast, Southeast Missouri State University is getting the word out about their weather contingency plan for the homecoming parade Saturday October 26.
University staff told Heartland News if it's just raining the parade will continue as planned but it will be canceled if there is lightning, strong winds or other severe weather.
Rain or shine, SEMO students with Greek Life organizations are still preparing for the big day.
Jacob Scissors, a senior and president of the homecoming planning committee, said they moved up the judging of the parade floats to friday night to give everyone a fair shot and also as a safety precaution.
"These floats are made out of wood and tissue paper, so if the tissue paper hits the rain it just pretty much going to melt, in the park on Broadway," Scissors said. "So we want to make sure that everybody who has put in all the hard work the hours, the tears, the blood, the money gets everything that they deserve out of it."
The results of all the Greek Life competitions will be posted on the SEMO homecoming social media pages.
The university will make the final call to either cancel or carry on with the parade at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.