Perry Co., Mo. School Dist. 32 taking precautions after student diagnosed with meningitis

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school district is taking precautions after a student was diagnosed and is being treated for meningitis.
According to District 32, they were notified on Friday morning that a student at Perryville Elementary was diagnosed. They said they learned of the diagnosis while grandparents were in the building for fifth grade Grandparents Day, but grandparents were never in the shared classroom.
At this time, the school district said they do not know if it is bacterial or viral meningitis.
The school district said they are working with the Perry County Health Department and medical professionals to help the student and student’s family, and to ensure the safety of other students and staff.
According to the school district, phone calls were made to the parents of the students who share classrooms with the diagnosed child.
The nursing staff is assessing students who report any of the symptoms, and contacted the parents. The school district’s cleaning crew is following disease control protocols.
Symptoms of viral and bacterial meningitis can include some or all of these symptoms:
- Sudden onset fever
- Chills
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Stiff neck
- Tiredness
- Sometimes a rash
You can click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control.
If parents have any more questions, the school district asked they contact nurse Tish Bell at 573-547-7500, ext. 275; your health care provider or your child’s building administrator.
