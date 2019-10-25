Paducah’s “Bikes on Joe Clifton Drive” event cancelled

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, BikeWorld, and NeuroRestorative is celebrating the addition of the first bike lanes in Paducah.
The event is known as “Bikes on Joe Clifton Drive” is cancelled due to weather.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Since early September, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been rehabilitating the roadway and adding striping for two outside bike lanes with one vehicular travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane.
Mayor Brandi Harless says, “This community has talked about adding bike lanes for quite a while. Thanks to KYTC District 1 for helping us update our 20-year-old plan so we could make sure bike lanes are included in their work going forward. I am so proud we are moving forward with connecting our neighborhoods and parks with sidewalks and bike lanes.”
According to KYTC, the new traffic configuration on Joe Clifton Drive will provide wider travel lanes, improve traffic flow, and improve safety by reducing the number of rear-end crashes. About 12,500 vehicles travel this section of U.S.45/Joe Clifton Drive in the Carson Park area in an average day.
