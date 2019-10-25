Ky. man arrested in connection to embezzlement case

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to an embezzlement investigation.
Barry Babb, 55, of La Center, Ky., was charged with one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a report that Forthman Foods in West Paducah had a large sum of money missing. The business has multiple sources of income with one of the sources being rebate checks. It receive the checks directly from its vendors.
Deputies say they looked into why a check hadn’t been received and found a mishandling of rebate checks dating back to 2015. They say that although the checks were being deposited, they were first placed into a cash register and the balance of the check was removed in the form of cash. By doing this, the cash register would balance at the end of the day and suspicions weren’t raised.
The person responsible for the day-to-day finances was the store manager, Barry Babb.
Deputies say Babb would process the daily deposits along with the handling of the rebate checks.
When he was interviewed, they say he admitted to taking the rebate money from Forthman Foods. They say he would enter the check into the cash register and remove cash to give the appearance that all money was accounted for.
Currently, it’s suspected that about $41,000 is missing, but deputies say the amount is expected to go up as additional bank records are investigated.
