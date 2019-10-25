Herrin, Ill. asks for volunteers for Community Thanksgiving

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - City officials with the Herrin, Illinois said it’s one of the largest Community Thanksgiving celebrations in southern, Ill.
This marks the 31st annual community dinner.
Hundreds of guests and volunteers are expected to participate this year.
However, volunteers are needed.
The celebration will be held at the Herrin Civic Center at 101 S. 16th Street.
This is an all day affair, according to city officials.
A continental breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m.
Later, a full course Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations for the event can be made at city hall on Park Avenue.
City officials said the event depends on the support of volunteers, local businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals to exist.
You can also call Darlene Strait about donations at 1-618-751-3000.
