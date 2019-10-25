Heavy rain moving in early tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. A very busy couple of days are ahead of us weather wise as an area of low pressure moves across the Heartland Tomorrow. As for this evening and Heartland Football Friday, light rain looks to move north across the area ahead of this low pressure system. Temperatures will be cool this evening, mainly in the middle 50s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s north to the lower 50s south.
Saturday will start off with a band of moderate to heavy rain moving across the area. As the area of low pressure moves across the center of the Heartland, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm or two across southeast Illinois, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee. Right now, severe weather is not expected but we will watch these storms closely. Highs will range from the lower 50s in our northwestern counties to near 70 in our far eastern counties.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.