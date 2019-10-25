First Alert: Grab a jacket and umbrella for cool temps and light rain

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.
Lisa Michaels says you’ll want a jacket and maybe even an umbrella.
You might feel a few sprinkles or a light rain in the southern half of the Heartland.
Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Rain chances will increase late Friday night into Saturday. You can expect the rain to be heavy at times on Saturday.
Estimated rain totals will be the highest across the eastern half of the Heartland ranging from one to three inches.
With lots of rain falling over a short period of time, there will likely be flooding in low lying areas.
Luckily, we will get the rain out of here on Sunday morning leaving a partly cloudy day.
Very cold temps will arrive next week with another system mid week.
