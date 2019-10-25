Events canceled, rescheduled in the Heartland due to weather

(KFVS) - With rain in the forecast, several Heartland events have been canceled.
That affects Halloween events as well.
Here is a list of events that are cancelled or moved due to weather:
ILLINOIS:
The Great Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau said due to the potential for rain Saturday. The Fort Massac State Park Trunk or Treat will be postponed until Saturday, Nov. 2.
Marion, Illinois Police announced a rain contingency plan for the MPD Spooktacullar on Saturday. If the rain stops, the event will be outside on the Rent One parking lot. If rain continues to fall Rent One will move the event inside.
KENTUCKY:
The event is known as “Bikes on Joe Clifton Drive” in Paducah, Kentucky is canceled due to weather.
